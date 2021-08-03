Editors Guild Moves SC Seeking SIT Probe Into Pegasus Spyware Row

The Editors Guild of India has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Pegasus spyware controversy, reports said on Tuesday, 3 August.

The plea was filed through Advocates Rupali Samuel, Raghav Tankha, and Lzafeer Ahmad B F (AOR).

The group has also called for the Centre to be directed to furnish the details of contracts with foreign companies for deploying spyware for surveillance and the people against whom the spyware was used, Bar and Bench reported.