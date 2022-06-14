Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 42 As Four Get Buried by Landslide in Guwahati

A massive landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Assam's Guwahati claimed four lives on Tuesday, 14 June. A flood-like situation was witnessed in various parts of the city.

The four victims were construction workers who got buried alive by the landslides at the Nijarapar hillside of Guwahati's Boragaon, Guwahati Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the dark.