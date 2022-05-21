Assam Floods: Train Stranded; After Walking for 3 Days, We Were Finally Rescued

On Monday, I reached Damcherra to board a train and we were finally rescued by the afternoon.

The current condition of the state is not good due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods. We are under red alert and the weather forecast says that there would be constant rainfall for the next seven-eight days.

We have no idea what we are going to see in the coming days. Just pray for us, for the speedy recovery of the people, and hope there would be sunshine and things would be sorted out very soon.