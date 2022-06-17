Agnipath Protests Live: Trains Set on Fire in UP, Bihar as Violence Continues

As protests against the Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, demonstrations escalated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the morning of Friday, 17 June.

In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train were set on fire. Protesters also set a train ablaze at Luckeesarai Junction in Bihar.

Meanwhile, at the Ballia railway station in UP, demonstrators vandalised station property and set an empty train ablaze.