Agnipath Protests Live: Trains Set on Fire in UP, Bihar as Violence Continues
Amid protests, the government has increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 2022.
As protests against the Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, demonstrations escalated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the morning of Friday, 17 June.
In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train were set on fire. Protesters also set a train ablaze at Luckeesarai Junction in Bihar.
Meanwhile, at the Ballia railway station in UP, demonstrators vandalised station property and set an empty train ablaze.
The central government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 2022
Pan-India protests had erupted on Thursday, with gatherings in various parts of Bihar and UP, Delhi's Nangloi, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh
The Agnipath scheme is being criticised for its employment of the youth for a short-term period, among other things
'Coaches of 3 Running Trains Damaged So Far': Railway Ministry
"Coaches of 3 running trains in Eastern Central Railway plus one empty rake in Kulharia (ECR) (Bihar), one stabled coach in washing line in Ballia (UP). This is damage to rolling stocks so far. Damages to fixed assets difficult to be assessed & compiled so early," the Railway Ministry was quoted as saying by ANI.
'Joining Process for Agnipath Will Start Soon': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
"For the last 2 years, young people didn't get the opportunity to get inducted into the armed forces due to no recruitment process. Thus, the government decided to increase the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years. It's a one-time relaxation," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Amid protests, the central government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 2022.
"The joining process is starting in a few days. I appeal to all aspirants to start training for the same," Singh said.
'Agnipath - Youth Rejected, Agricultural Laws - Farmers Rejected': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to note the poor response to various government policies in the recent past, including Agnipath.
"Agnipath – youth rejected. Agricultural laws – farmers rejected. Demonetisation – economists denied. GST – traders rejected. The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want because he does not hear anything except the voice of his 'friends,'" he tweeted.
