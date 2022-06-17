US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates: How Is It Linked to Inflation?

The Federal Reserve of the United States took a drastic decision on Wednesday, 15 June, and raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The spike is the highest since 1994 and is a consequence of persistent inflation in the country that hit 8.6 percent last month.

"We are highly attentive to the risks high inflation poses to both sides of our mandate, and we are strongly committed to returning inflation to our 2 percent objective," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference said on Wednesday.