'The Great Breakup': Why Women Managers Are Switching Jobs at Highest Rates Ever

"I've being working here for 4 years, and I felt that my role was getting diluted as the company became bigger. I've been leading a team of 20-25 designers. Lately, I was also getting less recognition – or my team was getting less recognition – than the teams associated with management," shares Aditi, who left her job managing a team of designers at a start-up three months ago.

Shruti (name changed), 32, who manages business operations for a tech company, reveals, "At my work, there is a team manager who is at the same grade as me. He keeps trying to give me suggestions on how I should be managing my team. This is even when my team members are much happier than his." Shruti is passively looking for other jobs.

Women managers tend to leave when their company starts signalling that it will be harder for them to grow – like in Aditi and Shruti's case. The McKinsey 'Women in Workplace Report 2022' report corroborates this.