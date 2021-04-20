Working From Home: Dos and Don’ts for Keeping Your Data Safe

Indians have been worst affected by identity thefts in the past 12 months, claims a new report by NortonLifeLock.

Norton Cyber Safety, the cyber security major surveyed more than 10,000 adults in 10 countries, including responses from 1,000 adults in India.

According to the report, more than 36 percent of Indian adults detected unauthorised access to their accounts or devices in the past 12 months. While 2 in 5 Indian users have experienced identity theft to date, over 27 million Indian adults experienced identity theft overall in the past 12 months, the report states.