Inspiring Story Of a 77-Yr-Young Dadi Who Works 80+ Hours a Week
This video will definitely make you feel old.
Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben had three children— her daughter was 2.5 years old when she accidentally fell off the building and died, her older son died of brain tumour, and the younger one died due to heart failure. She was the one who held the family together and motivated them to not lose hope... she is still that person for her family. When her only grandson, Harsh Asher met with an accident and disfigured his face, once again she became the family’s strength.
Every tragedy in this 77-year-old’s life made her stronger and motivated her to do more for her family. Today, she is helping Harsh set up his future with GujjuBen Na Nasta, a small food business where they deliver fresh, home-cooked snacks all over Mumbai. Watch this video to find out what keeps her going and motivates her to work 80 hours a week.
She starts work at 7 AM and leaves the kitchen at 9 PM, after all orders for the day have been delivered. Her staff includes two helpers in the kitchen and two men who help with the deliveries. Harsh takes care of the technical part of the business and accounts.
“Now she is making a career for me, none of this is for her. She is helping me set up a future. She has never asked me how much money we make from this business or how we spend the money. There are only two things that she cares about- one, whether we make enough to smoothly run the house, and second, that people should enjoy the food she cooks. People liking her food is her trophy.”Harsh Asher, Urmila Ashar’s grandson & Partner Gujjuben Na Nashta
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Camera Assistant: Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
