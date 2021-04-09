Inspiring Story Of a 77-Yr-Young Dadi Who Works 80+ Hours a Week

Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben had three children— her daughter was 2.5 years old when she accidentally fell off the building and died, her older son died of brain tumour, and the younger one died due to heart failure. She was the one who held the family together and motivated them to not lose hope... she is still that person for her family. When her only grandson, Harsh Asher met with an accident and disfigured his face, once again she became the family’s strength.

Every tragedy in this 77-year-old’s life made her stronger and motivated her to do more for her family. Today, she is helping Harsh set up his future with GujjuBen Na Nasta, a small food business where they deliver fresh, home-cooked snacks all over Mumbai. Watch this video to find out what keeps her going and motivates her to work 80 hours a week.