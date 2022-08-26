Flexible Hours, WFH Key To Raise Participation of Women in Labour Force: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 August, said flexible workplaces, work from home, and flexible working hours are crucial to bolster the participation of women in the labour force.

Virtually addressing a two-day National Labour Conference at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, he also said that there is a need to think about creating newer opportunities for women in emerging sectors.

Recalling his assertions about Nari Shakti or women power in his Independence Day Speech on 15 August, the PM said, "By making the right use of women power, we can achieve our goals faster. Flexible working hours, flexible workplaces, work from home are important for the future."