Flexible Hours, WFH Key To Raise Participation of Women in Labour Force: PM Modi
There is a need to think about creating newer work opportunities for women in emerging sectors, PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 August, said flexible workplaces, work from home, and flexible working hours are crucial to bolster the participation of women in the labour force.
Virtually addressing a two-day National Labour Conference at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, he also said that there is a need to think about creating newer opportunities for women in emerging sectors.
Recalling his assertions about Nari Shakti or women power in his Independence Day Speech on 15 August, the PM said, "By making the right use of women power, we can achieve our goals faster. Flexible working hours, flexible workplaces, work from home are important for the future."
'29 Colonial Era Labour Laws Simplified to Facilitate Job, Social Security': PM Modi
PM Modi said that in the past eight years, his government has simplified 29 colonial-era labour laws which reflected a 'slave mentality'. The said laws have been converted into four labour codes to facilitate empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security.
The government is set to implement the Code on Wages and Code on Social Security first. Subsequently, the Industrial Relations Code and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code will be implemented, reported The Indian Express.
The Conference which is being attended by labour ministers and secretaries of all the states and union territories will be discussing the roll out and staggered implementation of the codes besides holding talks about migrant workers data and Vision 2047 for the workforce.
PM Modi further said that the country needs to work at a faster pace and take quick decisions to benefit from the fourth Industrial revolution, which is ongoing now. "We lagged behind in the first three Industrial revolutions, but we need to move faster to take advantage of the changing nature of jobs," he said.
Stating that the government has signed migration and mobility partnership agreements with several nations, PM Modi asked states to make good use of these oppurtunities.
Further, talking about the success of the e-Shram portal, PM Modi said that within a year of its launch, around 28 crore unorganised workers are benefitting from the portal as the government links it with the National Career Service portal, Udyam portal, and Aseem portal. "So I urge all the states to link their respective portals with the e-Shram portal," he said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
