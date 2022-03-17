In 2021, India's Urban Unemployment Rose to 12.6% in 2nd Qtr From 9.3% in 1st

In 2020, the unemployment rate of males in the 15 to 29 age group was 34.3 percent, while the number was 36.0 percent for females in the April June quarter.

According to the report released on Monday, 14 March, last year, 25.5 percent of people in the 15 to 29 age group were unemployed, which is a slight increase from 22.9 percent during the January March quarter in the same year.