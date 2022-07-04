Is Texting Your Boss 'Hey' Unprofessional? Netizens Weighs In
Among all the reasons for being accused of being unprofessional, this is surely the most bizarre one.
Have you ever been accused of being unprofessional? Maybe because you didn't wear a shirt to office, or used casual language while writing a rather serious report? We've all been there, but it looks like desi bosses have taken their expectations of professionalism on a whole new level.
In a post that went viral on Reddit, it can be seen how an employee's simple "Hey" was enough to trigger the boss. The boss immediately went on a rant and spoke about how the employee should have simply said "Hi". The employee responded by saying that "Hey" wasn't unprofessional, especially since the boss messaged him on his personal Whatsapp number.
To this, the boss said, "I am not insisting my ideology on you. If you understand it, fine; or you will understand it sooner or later."
Check out the entire conversation here:
Netizens gave their two cents on the situation, and most of them spoke in favour of the employee. Some even gave fun suggestions for what the employee should have said instead. Here are some reactions:
What do you think? Is texting your boss "Hey" unprofessional?
