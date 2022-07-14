In a Win, DGCA Asks Trans Trainee-Pilot Adam Harry to Submit New Application

In Ernakulam, he took up various jobs – from food delivery to working in restaurants – to support himself. It was here he met a journalist, who covered his story and put him in touch with the Social Justice Department.

While he reached out to them to start a juice shop, the Kerala government offered him scholarship to pursue his pilot training with the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy under the transgender persons' welfare fund.

In 2020, when Harry joined the institute, he had to undergo the Class 2 medical test to be eligible for a student pilot's license. He was forced to take the test as a female person – the gender he was assigned at birth – as DGCA's medical examination form did not include options for non-binary genders.