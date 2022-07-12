13 Flight Mishaps in 10 Months: Why Is SpiceJet Facing Turbulent Times?

Although the DGCA and SpiceJet need to work together to ensure better protocol adherence, Patel said that the incidents like the ones that have been reported are very common across airlines – and are not ''alarming."

"As more and more passengers take to the sky, general awareness has increased, which has led to people noticing and flagging these incidents more often," said Patel. Panic in this case, according to him, is unwarranted.

Meanwhile, Madhavan said that even if one works on the assumption that these incidents happen across airlines, one have to understand that these incidents are "difficult to hide" mainly because passengers are on board and they usually spread the word on social media."

"Why are people reporting incidents only on SpiceJet? If it's happening across, why are they not flagging incidents across IndiGo, Vistara and Air India?” he asked.

Notably, smoke was detected in a Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight on Tuesday, 5 July, and the engine of a Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight failed shortly after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on the same day.

Only three weeks ago, on 20 June, another IndiGo flight operating from Guwahati-Delhi returned to the Guwahati airport, due to a suspected bird hit after takeoff.