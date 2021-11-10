Why NCERT Junked Transgender Children Inclusion Manual After It Received Hate

It took the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) seven years after the landmark National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) verdict to come up with a training manual to make school education more inclusive – with focus on transgender and gender nonconforming children.

But the guide book stayed online for barely seven days – before it was pulled down on 4 November.

Not only did right-wing affiliated groups outrage about it being 'too woke', 'American propaganda,' and attacked the panel of experts who gave their inputs, even the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed the council to 'rectify the anomalies.'