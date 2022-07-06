SpiceJet Gets DGCA Notice After Eight Safety-Related Malfunctions in 18 Days
This comes the day after three incidents were reported with separate SpiceJet aircrafts.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 6 July, issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.
SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937, the DGCA said. It further said that DGCA's audit of SpiceJet carried out in September 2021 found that component suppliers were not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spare parts.
Sharing the notice issued by DGCA, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on Twitter that passenger safety is paramount.
This comes a day after incidents were reported on three separate SpiceJet aircraft.
One SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, operating SG 3324, from Gujarat's Kandla, was forced to carry out a priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday after its windshield cracked mid-air. The plane was at an altitude 23,000 feet at the time of the malfunction.
In another incident, SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds. This left 138 passengers stranded in Karachi for nearly 11 hours after taking off from New Delhi in the morning.
In the third incident, a China-bound SpiceJet freighter plane returned to Kolkata on Tuesday after the pilots realised that the aircraft's weather radar was not functioning.
This made it at least the eighth incident of a technical malfunction affecting a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days, and the third one to have taken place on Tuesday itself.
