SpiceJet Gets DGCA Notice After Eight Safety-Related Malfunctions in 18 Days

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 6 July, issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft.

SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules, 1937, the DGCA said. It further said that DGCA's audit of SpiceJet carried out in September 2021 found that component suppliers were not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spare parts.

Sharing the notice issued by DGCA, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on Twitter that passenger safety is paramount.