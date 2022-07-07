‘30 Flight Incidents Happen Every Day’: DGCA Chief, Jet Airways CEO on Mishaps

In its show-cause notice to SpiceJet, the DGCA had said the airline has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

The latest incident involved a China-bound cargo plane returning to Kolkata after its weather radar stopped working. It was the eighth incident of technical malfunction on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

On the same day, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh had said that a lot of incidents that are being reported are relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline.