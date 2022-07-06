‘Eligible To Fly in UK, USA but Not India’: Trans Pilot To Take DGCA to Court

"Ever since I was a child, it was my dream to become a pilot. Today, I am one – but I am a pilot who is not allowed to fly. Like a bird, whose wings are clipped off forcefully. Simply because some people are uncomfortable with the person I am," 23-year-old Adam Harry from Kerala told The Quint.

Harry is India's first transgender trainee pilot. He is also a victim of transphobia.

In 2020, Harry, who identifies as a transgender man, received the Kerala government's support to undergo training and become a commercial pilot. He took a medical test in 2020 in order to join the course, but the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) denied him permission.