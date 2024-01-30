UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Declared: Download From upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 have been announced recently for interested candidates. The ones who were patiently waiting to download the UPSSSC PET result 2023 can check it on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the UP PET 2023 examination on the scheduled dates must check the details mentioned on the result carefully. The officials activated the link on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download it.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login credentials like Application Number, Password, and Date of Birth handy while downloading the result from the website. You will not be allowed to check your scores without the login details.
UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the UPSSSC PET examination was formally conducted on 28 November and 29 November, for all registered candidates. The examination took place in two shifts, on both days.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the provisional answer key on 6 November and allowed candidates to raise objections against it till 15 November.
Before the results, the final/revised answer key was formally declared on 24 January 2024, for candidates to calculate their probable scores. Now, they can finally download the results from the website and go through the details mentioned on them properly.
Concerned candidates can go through the latest announcements on the site and stay updated with the details before downloading the results online.
UPSSSC PET Result 2023: How To Download
Let's take a look at the simple step-by-step process to download the UPSSSC PET result 2023 online:
Browse through the official website of the commission - upsssc.gov.in.
Click on the UPSSSC PET result 2023 link on the homepage.
Key in the asked credentials carefully. Verify and tap on submit.
The UPSSSC PET result will display on your screen when you provide your details.
Check the scores and personal details mentioned in the result.
Download it from the website and save a copy on your device for the future.
