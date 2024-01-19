CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Download

CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education, has released the exam city intimation slips of the CTET exam to be held in January 2024. Many candidates have applied for the CTET exam and are looking forward to downloading their admit cards. The admit card has been released yesterday, 18 January 2024. On this date, the candidate is allowed to download their admit card and take a print of it to carry on their CTET 2024 exam. It is advised to all the candidates to kindly get a printout of their respective admit cards as there is no entry of candidates without their admit card in the examination hall.

CTET is a national-level teacher eligibility test that will be conducted on 21 January in 2 different shifts. The first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and 2nd shift will be conducted in the evening from 2:30 to 5 pm.