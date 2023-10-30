ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key To Be Announced Soon; Download From upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET 2023: The answer key will be declared on upsssc.gov.in for candidates to download.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key To Be Announced Soon; Download From upsssc.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) officially held the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for all registered candidates. Now, the UPSSSC PET exam 2023 is over so concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the answer key to be released. The preliminary answer key will be declared on the official website - upsssc.gov.in within the next few days. You must stay alert to know the latest updates about the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key and the exact release date.

Once the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key is declared, candidates can download it from the website - upsssc.gov.in. The exam-conducting body will announce essential details on its site for concerned candidates. All those who appeared for the UPSSSC PET exam 2023 on the scheduled dates should stay alert and download the key.

The provisional answer key date has not been revealed yet by the commission. Once the UPSSSC PET answer key is out, candidates can also raise objections against it within a specific date.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Important Updates

According to the latest official details, the UPSSSC PET 2023 was held on 28 October and 29 October, for all registered candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam as per schedule are eagerly waiting to know the next announcement.

The answer key is expected in a few days so candidates should stay alert. The UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key will be provisional in nature so candidates can raise objections against it.

The objection-raising deadline will be active till a certain date and candidates must submit their challenges within the last date. No objections will be accepted after the last date so be quick.

The final answer key will be prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) based on the objections submitted by candidates. The results will be announced after that on the website.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the UPSSSC PET answer key 2023 once declared:

  • Go to the site - upsssc.gov.in.

  • Tap on the active link that states "UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023" on the homepage.

  • Click the exam date and shift.

  • Login to your account by entering the registered credentials.

  • The UPSSSC PET answer key will display on your screen.

  • Download it and check the details carefully.

Topics:  Answer Key   UPSSSC 

