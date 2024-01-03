RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Limit & More for 2250 Constable, SI Posts

RPF Recruitment 2024 for Constable and SI Posts: The Railways Recruitment Board has issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of constables (Exe.) and sub-inspectors (Exe.) in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) on the official website, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must thoroughly go through the notification PDF before applying for various RPF constable and SI posts. Let us check out the RPF Recruitment 2024 date, eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, application fee, exam date, and steps to apply below.