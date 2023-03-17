UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply Today on upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close down the application process for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023. The application window will close today, 17 March 2023. Interested candidates willing to apply for the recruitment process can submit their application form on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO application process had begun 25 February 2023 and they candidates will be able to submit the application today. The online application window will close today, on March 17, 2023.

Let's know the details of the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 with details like vacancies, application fee, and steps to apply.