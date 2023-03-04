UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Result Declared on 3 March; Know How to Check Scorecard

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 on 3 March 2023 and candidates who appeared for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE 2023 exam was conducted on 19 February and the candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam. UPSC Engineering Services (Main) exam will be conducted on June 25.

The admit cards for the Mains exam will be available for download nearly three weeks before the exam. “The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 issued by the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications,” read the notice.