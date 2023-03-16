CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 for 9212 Posts: Eligibility, Salary & Exam Date
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: The last date to apply is 25 April.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General, Central Reserve Police Force has recently announced a recruitment drive for more than 9,000 vacancies of Constables (Technical & Tradesmen).
The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 will be held for both male and female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website, crpf.gov.in by following the below mentioned steps.
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration Start Date
The application process for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 will start from 27 March 2023.
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply
The last date to apply for the CRPF Constable posts is 25 April 2023.
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Total Number of Vacancies
The number of CRPF Constable posts (Technical & Tradesmen) under CRPF Recruitment 2023 is 9212.
Male: 9,105 Vacancies
Female: 107 Vacancies
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility and Qualification
Candidates who want to apply for the CRPF Constable posts must have successfully passed the 10th class examination.
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates is Rs 100. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories are exempted from the application fee.
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary
The salary for CRPF Constable posts is Rs 21700 - 69100 (Level-3).
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
The selection for CRPF Constable posts 2023 will be made on the basis of following.
An online CBT Test
PST (Physical Standard Test)
PET (Physical Efficiency Test)
Trade Test
Medical examination
Final Merit List
CRPF Constable Exam Date 2023
The CRPF Constable Exam will be conducted from 1 to 13 July 2023. The examination will be held via CBT (computer based test) mode. Candidates have to answer 100 questions from different sections including General Intelligence and Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, English/Hindi, and General Knowledge and General Awareness. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
Steps To Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023
Visit the official website, crpf.gov.in.
Register as a new candidate and note down the login details.
Search and click on the direct link for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed on your computer screen.
Fill all the required details carefully.
Upload necessary documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of CRPF Constable application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: CRPF CRPF recruitment CRPF Constable
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.