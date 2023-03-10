UGC NET December 2022: Phase 5 Admit Card Out; How to Download Hall Tickets Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally issued admit cards for the fifth phase of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test December exam or UGC NET December 2022 for registered candidates. One can download the UGC NET admit card for phase 5 from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the website carefully and then download the admit card. All candidates must stay updated with the latest information from the agency.

