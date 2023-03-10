UGC NET December 2022: Phase 5 Admit Card Out; How to Download Hall Tickets Here
UGC NET December Phase 5 Admit Card 2022: You can download the hall tickets from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally issued admit cards for the fifth phase of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test December exam or UGC NET December 2022 for registered candidates. One can download the UGC NET admit card for phase 5 from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the website carefully and then download the admit card. All candidates must stay updated with the latest information from the agency.
The UGC NET admit card for phase 5 is released recently for interested candidates. It is important to download the UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 admit card soon from the official site - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam without the hall tickets. Therefore, everyone should keep a hard copy with themselves.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update all the details regarding the UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 exams on the official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to go through them. Candidates should take note of the latest announcements.
UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5: Exam Dates and Details
As per the official dates mentioned on the schedule, the UGC NET phase 5 exam is set to take place on 13, 14 and 15 March 2023, for nine subjects for all registered candidates.
The subjects include Oriya, Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Education, Psychology, Social Work, and Sanskrit.
Before the exams begin on the scheduled dates, candidates are requested to download the UGC NET December 2022 phase 5 admit cards.
You should check the details mentioned on it carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.
UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the UGC NET December 2022 admit card for phase 5 exams online:
Visit the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states UGC NET Phase 5 admit card on the homepage.
The login page will open on your device and you have to enter your registered credentials correctly.
The admit card will display on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket from the website.
Take a printout of the UGC NET admit card.
