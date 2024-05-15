Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE 12th, 10th Results To be Out Soon

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is anticipated to declare the HSC 12th and SSC 10th class results anytime soon on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Once released, candidates can check the scores, pass percentage, gender-wise results, stream-wise results, district-wise pass percentage, and more on the website.
There are speculations that Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th results will be issued anytime this week through an official press conference. However, the board officials have not revealed the exact result date and time yet. The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Exams were conducted between February and March. SSC Class 10 exam was held from 1 March to 26 March while as HSC class 12 exam was taken from 21 February to 19 March.
Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Date and Time
The MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC (12th) and SSC (10th) classes may be declared anytime in this week or next week. However, the exact date is and time is awaited.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024.
As per media reports, MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra Board HSC class 12 result first and then SSC 10th result. More than 15 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2024 while as over 16 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board SSC exam this year.
Websites To Check Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Results 2024
Once released, candidates can download and check MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC results on the following websites.
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.in
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Result 2024: Login Details
Candidates can check the MAHA Board 10th, 12th results on the website by using the following details, all of these details are available on the admit card.
Roll number
Mother's Name
Application Number
To successfully pass the Maharashtra Board 12th and 10th class results 2024, candidates must obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Failing to do so will make them eligible for supplementary exams.
How To Check Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024?
Follow below steps to download and check the Maharashtra Board Class 12 and 10 results 2024.
Visit the official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result links that may read as 'MAHA SSC Result 2024' and 'MAHA HSC Result 2024.'
Click any of these links to open a login page.
Enter the required login details like roll number and mother’s first name.
Your Maharashtra Board result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.