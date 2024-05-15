Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE 12th, 10th Results To be Out Soon

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is anticipated to declare the HSC 12th and SSC 10th class results anytime soon on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Once released, candidates can check the scores, pass percentage, gender-wise results, stream-wise results, district-wise pass percentage, and more on the website.

There are speculations that Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th results will be issued anytime this week through an official press conference. However, the board officials have not revealed the exact result date and time yet. The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Exams were conducted between February and March. SSC Class 10 exam was held from 1 March to 26 March while as HSC class 12 exam was taken from 21 February to 19 March.