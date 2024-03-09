RRB Technician Notification 2024 Released: Registrations Today; Check Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially invited applications for Technician posts. According to the official details, eligible candidates can apply for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 via the official website - indianrailways.gov.in. Before registering for the recruitment process, it is important to check and download the RRB Technician Notification 2024 from the site. You must go through the details mentioned in the notification properly to know the latest updates. Interested candidates are requested to stay alert and informed.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the RRB Technician Notification 2024, the registration process is set to begin today, Saturday, 9 March. The recruitment drive is being held by the officials to fill up 9144 posts. You can go through the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 dates and other information on the official website of RRB - indianrailways.gov.in.
Make sure to register yourself for the recruitment process on time if you want to be selected. The registration portal will be closed by the officials after the last date mentioned in the notification.
RRB Technician Notification: Important Dates, Vacancies, and Application Fees
According to the official dates mentioned on the RRB Technician notification, the recruitment drive registration process will be conducted from 9 March to 8 April.
The correction window is scheduled to open on 9 April, for interested candidates. You can make the necessary changes to the RRB Technician registration form till 18 April.
Interested candidates should note that the correction window will be closed after the last date so complete the process quickly.
The RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 drive is being conducted to fill up the following vacancies:
Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 vacancies
Technician Grade III: 8052 vacancies
The selection process includes a Computer Based Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. The exam dates and venues will be announced soon for concerned candidates.
The registration fee for all candidates is Rs 500. The SC, ST, Female, Transgender, or EWS candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 250. One must note the details and pay the fee online.
You will not be allowed to appear for the RRB Technician recruitment exam if you do not pay the application fee on time. All the other details are stated online.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's go through the step-by-step process to complete the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 registration online:
Visit the site - indianrailways.gov.in.
Click on the option "RRB Technician 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing the required details. Enter the registration ID to open the form.
Fill out the details, upload the documents, and go to the next step.
Submit the application fee.
Download the form for your use.
