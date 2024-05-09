CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today at 12:30 pm

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the CG Board Class 10 and 12 results 2024 today on 9 May at 12:30 pm. Once released, candidates can download and check their scores on the official websites at cgbse.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in using personal login details.

This year, CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 2 to 21 March 2024 while as the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exams were held from 1 to 23 March 2024 across different examination centers of the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have participated in the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examinations in the current year.