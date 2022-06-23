RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Out for 5, 3, 2 Level: Direct Link Here, Check Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 on the official website. Candidates who sat for the exam on the scheduled date can check and download the answer key from the website. It is important to note that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 released is provisional. Candidates can raise objections against it on the website.

The official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) that the candidates are requested to visit to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 is rrbcdg.gov.in. All the latest details and important dates are available on the website for the candidates to check. They should log in to their registered accounts on the site.