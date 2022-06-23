RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Out for 5, 3, 2 Level: Direct Link Here, Check Website
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: The last date to raise objections on the website is 27 June 2022.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 on the official website. Candidates who sat for the exam on the scheduled date can check and download the answer key from the website. It is important to note that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 released is provisional. Candidates can raise objections against it on the website.
The official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) that the candidates are requested to visit to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 is rrbcdg.gov.in. All the latest details and important dates are available on the website for the candidates to check. They should log in to their registered accounts on the site.
Candidates who have doubts and objections against the provisional answer keys can send their feedback to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) so that they can prepare a final answer key based on the objections.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for Pay Levels 5, 3 and 2: Check Objection Fee and Other Details
All the candidates who sat for the exam and want to raise objections against the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2 should note that the objection window will be active till 27 June 2022 (11:55 pm).
It is to be noted that the candidates have to pay an objection fee of Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. They are requested to raise the objections within the mentioned deadline for the board to consider.
If the objection raised is found to be correct then the fee will be refunded to the candidates after deducting the bank charges. The payment should be made through debit cards only.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: How To Check
Here are the steps that you need to follow to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2:
Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) -rrbcdg.gov.in.
Click on the link that states RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key on the homepage.
Log in to your registered account using the required details.
The answer key will appear on your screen, check all the details carefully.
Download it from the website and raise objections if any.
The direct link to the answer key is RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key, for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.
