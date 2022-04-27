ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Information Slip Released For Levels 4, 6

Know the steps to download the information slip to check the exam city and date.

Shivangani Singh
Education
The information slip of the NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). RRB has released the information slip on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB also released scorecards, shortlist status, and question papers for CBT. The candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 information slip.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Slip: How to Download 

  1. Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link available to download the exam slip

  3. Fill in your registration number and date of birth to login

  4. Submit to view the exam slip

  5. The exam slip will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download and take a print out for future use

The Ministry of Railways has warned the candidates about the fake notification regarding the CBT exam for pay levels 5, 2, and 3. As per the fake notice, the exams are scheduled on 19-20 May and 14-16 June.

As per official information, the students who are shortlisted for pay level 4 and 6 will have to appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams on 9 and 10 May 2022. The dates are tentative and might change as per the prevailing situation.

