CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Check Complete Schedule, Registrations Reopen
CUET UG 2022: The exams are scheduled to begin on 15 July 2022, check the complete schedule.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam date for Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2022) on the website. It is also important to note that the CUET UG 2022 registrations are once again reopening on the official website as it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses). So the NTA has decided to reopen the registration process for the CUET UG 2022 on the demand of the candidates.
Candidates will find information about the CUET UG 2022 exam date and registration process on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2022) applications are only taking place online on the website. As per the latest details from the NTA, the CUET UG 2022 exam will begin on 15 July 2022.
The candidates who have registered for the exam are requested to check the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, for all the latest details on the exam dates and the reopening of the registration process.
CUET UG 2022: Exam and Registration Dates
As per the latest details on the CUET UG 2022 exam dates, it will be held on 15, 16, 19, 20 July 2022 and 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 August 2022. Any changes in the exam dates will be informed via the official website.
The CUET UG 2022 registration and application window will reopen officially from 23 June 2022, 9 am to 24 June 2022 till 11:50 pm on the website. Candidates are requested to finish the application process within the deadline.
Till now, according to the latest data, 9,50,804 candidates have applied for admission to 86 universities.
Out of these, there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.
CUET UG 2022 Applications Reopen: How to Register
Here are the steps the candidates should follow to register for the CUET UG 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CUET UG 2022 Application Form on the homepage.
Log in using the required details and fill out the application form correctly.
Upload scanned copies of the documents that are mentioned on the form as per the specifications.
Pay the application fee and click on submit.
Download the CUET UG 2022 Application Form from the website and take a printout of the same.
