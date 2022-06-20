CLAT Answer Key 2022 To Release Today on Official Website, Details Here

The answer key for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT Answer Key 2022 is most likely to be released today, on 20 June 2022.

As per the official notification, the Consortium of NLUs is all set to release the CLAT 2022 model question paper and provisional answer key today. Candidates can check and download it from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

This CLAT Answer Key 2022 will be released for the law entrance exam held yesterday, on 19 June 2022. As per the official notice, "The Consortium will notify the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key in the forenoon of June 20, 2022. Candidates may raise any concerns with the Questions and the Answer Key on the Consortium website as set out in such Notification."