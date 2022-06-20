CLAT Answer Key 2022 To Release Today on Official Website, Details Here
Check the steps to download the CLAT 2022 answer key
The answer key for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT Answer Key 2022 is most likely to be released today, on 20 June 2022.
As per the official notification, the Consortium of NLUs is all set to release the CLAT 2022 model question paper and provisional answer key today. Candidates can check and download it from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
This CLAT Answer Key 2022 will be released for the law entrance exam held yesterday, on 19 June 2022. As per the official notice, "The Consortium will notify the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key in the forenoon of June 20, 2022. Candidates may raise any concerns with the Questions and the Answer Key on the Consortium website as set out in such Notification."
How To Download CLAT Answer Key 2022?
Candidates can visit the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2022 Answer Key notification.
You will have to enter your login details.
Your CLAT exam answer key will appear on your screen.
Download the answer key and keep a printout for future use.
You can raise objections if need be.
Candidates must know that CLAT Answer Key 2022 is provisional in nature. The consortium will release the final answer key later on the basis of the feedback and objections. Please keep a check on the official website for more updates on the CLAT 2022 answer key and link to check.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.