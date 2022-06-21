IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022, Notification Out, Apply on agnipathvayu.cdac.in
IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has started. Candidates can apply from 24 June.
Indian Air Force (IAF) Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has started for the position of Agniveer Vayu. The notification regarding the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has been released online on the official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in), interested candidates can start applying from 24 June 2022.
The IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 comes under the Agneepath Yojana scheme. Under this scheme, the enrolled candidates or Agniveers have to undergo 4 years of training in the armed forces .The Agneepath scheme for IAF was launched by the Central Government to give an opportunity to the country's youths so that they can participate in the defence forces and services.
The last date for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 applications is 05 July 2022. Interested candidates should apply before the last date because after that no application will be accepted.
IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
Candidates eligible for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 include:
Unmarried male citizens of India.
Citizens belonging to Nepal.
Candidates who have passed 10th or 12 th class examination or have an equivalent degree.
Candidates who have completed a diploma course in engineering.
Candidates who have completed vocational courses.
IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Examination Date
The selection of candidates for the posts of Agniveers will be based on the success in IAF Agneepath Examination 2022. The IAF Agneepath Examination 2022 will be conducted in the last week of July, most probably after July 25 2022.
Age-Limit for IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022
Candidates applicable for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment Scheme 2022 should have an age between 17.5 years to 23 years. The upper age limit is 23 years old. Earlier the upper age limit was 21 years but due to COVID-19, the age limit was increased to 23.
IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection of candidates applying under IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 for the posts of Agniveers will be based on the following:
An online examination (IAF Agneepath exam 2022).
Physical fitness tests
Medical Test
Candidates who will qualify all the above phases will be eligible for the Agniveer Vayu posts and the names of the successful candidates will be available on the official webiste (agnipathvayu.cdac.in)
