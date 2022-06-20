IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: 8106 Vacant Posts, Apply Till 27 June

IBPS (The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has initiated recruitment for different RRB (Regional Rural Bank) posts including assistant managers, managers, senior managers, and so on.

For a detailed description like eligibility, age limit, qualifications, job requirements, and so on, interested candidates should check the official website of IBPS (ibps.in). The total number of available vacancies is 8106 for Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, & III), and Group B Office Assistants.

The registration process for IBS RRB Recruitment 2022 has started on 07 June and will close on 27 June, 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for IBPS Recruitment 2022 is different for candidates belonging to different categories. Candidates belong to SC, ST, PwBD have to pay an amount of Rs 175 while as candidates belonging to other categories are supposed to pay an amount of Rs 850.