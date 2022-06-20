IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: 8106 Vacant Posts, Apply Till 27 June
The registration process for different has started and will be closed on 27 June 2022. So hurry up and check ibps.in
IBPS (The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has initiated recruitment for different RRB (Regional Rural Bank) posts including assistant managers, managers, senior managers, and so on.
For a detailed description like eligibility, age limit, qualifications, job requirements, and so on, interested candidates should check the official website of IBPS (ibps.in). The total number of available vacancies is 8106 for Group A Officers (Scale-I, II, & III), and Group B Office Assistants.
The registration process for IBS RRB Recruitment 2022 has started on 07 June and will close on 27 June, 2022.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
The application fee for IBPS Recruitment 2022 is different for candidates belonging to different categories. Candidates belong to SC, ST, PwBD have to pay an amount of Rs 175 while as candidates belonging to other categories are supposed to pay an amount of Rs 850.
Based on the business needs of RRBs and as conveyed to IBPS, the shortlisted candidates will be allotted to different Regional Rural Banks depending upon various factors including merits, preferences, administration convenience, and so on.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of IBPS (www.ibps.in).
Candidates applying for different posts (office assistants, recruitment officers scale I, recruitment officers scale II and III) should apply on different links available for these posts. For example, 'Click on CRP-RRBs XI for Recruitment of Group A Officers (Scale A)' If you want to apply for Group A Officer (Scale A). Similarly, click on other links mentioning your post of interest.
After clicking on the links according to your jobs, go to the link 'Click for New Registration"
Register yourself after filling all the details correctly.
After submitting the details, hit on the submit button.
This completes your registration process and then your provisional application number and password will be generated.
Note down the application number and password for future references.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.