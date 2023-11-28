Join Us On:
UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Expected Soon; Check Latest Details Here

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip: You can download the city intimation slip from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Expected Soon; Check Latest Details Here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam city slip this week for registered candidates. It is important to note that the UGC NET 2023 admit card might be released next week. You can download the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released. Registered candidates are requested to stay alert to know the latest announcements by the agency.

Once the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip is announced, candidates will be notified about it via the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. You should keep updating the website to know the latest announcements by the agency. According to the details on the UGC NET 2023 December notification, the exam city slips are likely to be declared by the end of November.

The admit cards will be declared after the exam city slips are out. Registered candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates about the exam city slip. The download link will be activated soon.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Details

As per the latest details mentioned on the schedule, the UGC NET December 2023 exam is set to be conducted from 6 December to 22 December. Registered candidates are requested to download the detailed schedule from the official website and take a look at the important dates.

In the UGC NET December 2023 city intimation slip, candidates can check in which city their exam centres will be allotted. They can check the exam date, timing, and personal details on the admit card.

Candidates are patiently waiting for the exam city slip to be released to know their centres.

For more information about the UGC NET December exam, you have to go through the latest announcements online. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce important details on its site for interested candidates preparing for the exam.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip online:

  • Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in to find the exam city slip.

  • Click on the active link that states "UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Download" on the homepage.

  • Log in with your application number and date of birth in the given space.

  • The exam city slip will appear on your screen.

  • Download it from the website.

