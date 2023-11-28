UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Expected Soon; Check Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam city slip this week for registered candidates. It is important to note that the UGC NET 2023 admit card might be released next week. You can download the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released. Registered candidates are requested to stay alert to know the latest announcements by the agency.

Once the UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip is announced, candidates will be notified about it via the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. You should keep updating the website to know the latest announcements by the agency. According to the details on the UGC NET 2023 December notification, the exam city slips are likely to be declared by the end of November.