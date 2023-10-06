BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration Date Here; Check bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officially commenced the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 registration process on Thursday, 5 October. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to finish the application process on time on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The ones who will register for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam by the deadline can sit for it on the scheduled date. One should note that the important dates and latest announcements are available on the official site.
The BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 registration is taking place online for all interested candidates. You can take a look at the important dates on the BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The ones who are applying for the exam should note that the dates are already announced by the commission. You should appear for the written test on time.
The complete exam schedule for the recruitment drive is available on the official website so that interested candidates can go through it easily. You do not have to visit any other page to know the correct details.
BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the last date to complete the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 registration is 25 October. The registration window on the official website will be closed after the deadline.
The recruitment drive is being held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to fill up 154 posts. You can also get selected for the vacant posts if you register for the exam on time.
The written test is scheduled to be conducted from 25 November to 29 November, for all registered candidates. Any changes in the dates will be informed earlier by the officials.
Candidates applying for the main exam should qualify for the prelims exam. The BPSC Preliminary Result was announced on 27 September. Shortlisted candidates can sit for the main exam and get selected for the posts.
BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to complete the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 registration:
Go to the official website of the commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Tap on the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam Application link on the home page.
Login to your account and fill out the application form properly.
Pay the required fee online and click on submit.
Download the BPSC Judicial Main Exam registration form for your use.
