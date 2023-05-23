Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Leading, GT vs CSK Match Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has entered the playoffs round and cricket fans in India cannot stay calm. The IPL 2023 Orange Cap will be awarded to the player who is able to score the most runs this season. Cricket fans are keeping a close eye on the Orange Cap IPL list to see which player is most likely to win the award. The list is updated after every match and interested viewers must take a look at it.

The IPL 2023 playoffs round has already begun. The first match of the playoff round was played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings today, Tuesday, 23 May. Gujarat Titans chose to bowl on Tuesday. Cricket fans in India should take note of the latest details to see which teams qualifies for the final match that will happen on Sunday.