IPL 2023 Playoff Round: Schedule, Match Venues, Live Streaming Channels in India

After two months of constant action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is coming to an end and the playoffs round is set to begin in full swing. The IPL 2023 playoff round is scheduled to start soon and cricket lovers in the country cannot wait to see their favourite teams qualify for the finals. All teams are preparing to get their best performance so they can play in the IPL 2023 final round. One should know the latest details.
It is important to note that the four teams that have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoff round are Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. All these teams will play against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. Cricket fans in the country should know the match dates.
Here is everything you should know about the IPL 2023 playoff round such as match dates, timings, live streaming updates, and other latest details. Take note of all the information if you want to watch the matches and see which teams reach the final stage.
IPL 2023 Playoffs: Match Schedule and Venues
Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – 7:30 pm IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Wednesday, 24 May 2023 – 7:30 pm IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Qualifier 2: Qualifier 1 loser team vs Eliminator winner team, Friday, 26 May 2023 – 7:30 pm IST, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Final: Qualifier 1 winner team vs Qualifier 2 winner team, Sunday, 28 May 2023 – 7:30 pm IST, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Cricket fans can either buy tickets for the matches and watch them at the venue or keep track of the complete live streaming to see the winner of this season.
The first match of the IPL playoff round is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 23 May.
IPL 2023 Playoff Round: Live Streaming Details in India
The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Cricket fans can watch all the matches on the Star Sports channels at the scheduled time.
The IPL 2023 playoffs live streaming can be watched on the JioCinema app and website for free. You must remember the match dates and timings carefully to watch the teams play against each other.
(With inputs from Times Now News and Hindustan Times.)
