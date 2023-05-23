IPL 2023 Playoff Round: Schedule, Match Venues, Live Streaming Channels in India

After two months of constant action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is coming to an end and the playoffs round is set to begin in full swing. The IPL 2023 playoff round is scheduled to start soon and cricket lovers in the country cannot wait to see their favourite teams qualify for the finals. All teams are preparing to get their best performance so they can play in the IPL 2023 final round. One should know the latest details.

It is important to note that the four teams that have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoff round are Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. All these teams will play against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. Cricket fans in the country should know the match dates.