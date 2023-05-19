Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal at 2nd Spot; PBKS vs RR Match

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 66 was played between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals today on 19 May at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets and kicked them out of the playoff race. After winning today's match, RR are now at position 5 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 14 points. They have won 7 and lost 7 out of 14 matches in the tournament so far.

Punjab Kings have been pushed down to the position 8 in the points table. They have won 6 and lost 8 out of 14 matches in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.