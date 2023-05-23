ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami Leading; GT vs CSK Match Details

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders List: Take a look at the updated purple cap list after GT vs CSK match on Tuesday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
IPL
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 entering its final stage, it important to take a look at the latest list of Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023. The IPL 2023 playoffs round has begun on Tuesday, 23 May. The match took place between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. It is important to note that the purple cap in IPL is awarded to the bowler who takes the highest number of wickets in the entire tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is over so it is time to take a look at the updated list of purple cap holders. Some of the players who received the Purple Cap earlier include Lasith Malinga, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kagiso Rabada. Fans should know the details.

It is important to take a look at the purple cap holders list for this season after every match. It gets updated after every match and the latest list after GT vs CSK match is provided here for interested cricket fans in the country.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders list: Top players

Let's take a look at the IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders list after Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on Tuesday, 23 May:

  1. Mohammad Shami (GT) - 24 wickets

  2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 24 wickets

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 21 wickets

  4. Piyush Chawla (MI) - 20 wickets

  5. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - 20 wickets

During the IPL 2023 playoff match on Tuesday, 23 May, Chennai Super Kings entered the final stage with a 15-run victory. Gujarat Titans has to play the Qualifier 2 match.

Topics:  IPL   Chennai Super Kings   Gujarat Titans 

