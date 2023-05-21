IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Join Gujarat and CSK in Playoffs by Beating KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders bowed out of the IPL 2023 playoffs race, as they lost their last match to Lucknow Super Giants by only one run. Put to bat first, Lucknow scored 176/8, while Kolkata could manage to score 175/7 as they ended up on the losing side in what was a last-ball thriller.

With this victory, Lucknow have joined Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. They are tied with CSK on 17 points, but courtesy of their superior net run rate, MS Dhoni's men have booked a place in the Qualifier 1.