GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Battle for Shorter Route To Final

Gujarat Titans will be up against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
The match will be played in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Hardik Pandya's team topped the charts in the league stage, with 20 points in 14 matches.
With 17 points, MS Dhoni's team finished second.
Gujarat have emerged victorious in all of the three previous meetings against Chennai.
GT vs CSK Live: Head to Head Records Favour GT
In terms of head-to-head records between these two teams, Gujarat Titans hold the edge.
GT vs CSK Live: Old Elites To Be Up Against Royalties of the New World
With 70 compelling games completed, the focus in IPL 2023 has now shifted to a stage where the stakes are at their highest – the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are the four teams who have made it to the playoffs, with two of them being in action today.
Having lifted the trophy in only their maiden campaign, Gujarat Titans have efficaciously proved why it was not a flash-in-the-pan occurrence, by being the most consistent team yet again.
Hardik Pandya's team finished first in the league stages, having won ten of their fourteen matches, and accumulating 20 points in the process.
Chennai Super Kings, on the contrary, might not have been as consistent, but have certainly been unstoppable on their days – which have not been few and far between, this season.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team won eight matches, and with 17 points, finished second, edging past Lucknow Super Giants by virtue of their better net run rate.
