GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Battle for Shorter Route To Final

Hardik Pandya's team finished first in the league stages, having won ten of their fourteen matches, and accumulating 20 points in the process.

Chennai Super Kings, on the contrary, might not have been as consistent, but have certainly been unstoppable on their days – which have not been few and far between, this season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team won eight matches, and with 17 points, finished second, edging past Lucknow Super Giants by virtue of their better net run rate.