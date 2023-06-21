The Face Yoga Trend Is Taking the Beauty World by Storm, but Does It Work?

In recent years, a new trend has emerged in the realm of natural skincare and anti-aging techniques – face yoga.
This practice promises to rejuvenate and tone facial muscles, in order to achieve a youthful appearance.
With a growing number of skincare enthusiasts swearing by it, face yoga has gained popularity as a holistic approach to skincare.
This International Yoga Day, FIT spoke to experts and delved into the origins of face yoga to understand how it works, explore its benefits, and learn some key techniques to incorporate it into our daily routines.
The Origin of Face Yoga
"Face Yoga is a traditional practice that has been followed by Yogis for centuries. In fact, it was first mentioned in Gheranda Samhita (Kapala Randra Dhauti & Karna Randra Dhauti) under the cleansing processes of the body."Akshit Chawla, Yoga Teacher, Founder, Genix Yoga
However, it gained wider recognition in the early 2000s when face yoga advocates started promoting its effectiveness through social media.
"It is a practice of gestures – using hands to stimulate and cleanse various parts of the face," Chawla says.
How Does It Work?
Face yoga involves a series of facial exercises and massage techniques that target specific muscles to improve circulation, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles and sagging.
Navni, a 33-year-old -----, who randomly came across an advertisement of face yoga on Instagram during the first COVID-19 lockdown, now swears by it.
"I think after 3-4 weeks of doing it regularly, I could tell a difference in terms of my skin feeling more taut. It's definitely worth a try because you can reduce your double chin or even get better quality skin without spending a bomb on multiple products."Navni
However, face yoga expert Danielle Collins, in her blog, cautions that you cannot "reduce fat" by doing exercises on just one part of your face. She explains that, for instance, sometimes a double chin can be caused by fat accumulation and one needs to take a more holistic approach towards diet and exercise to achieve fat loss.
But by engaging in regular face yoga sessions, it is possible to strengthen facial muscles, increase collagen production, and enhance overall facial appearance naturally.
The Benefits of Practicing Face Yoga
Toning facial muscles
Face yoga helps to strengthen and tone the muscles in the face, giving it a more sculpted and defined appearance.
Improved circulation
These facial exercises and massage techniques increase blood flow, nourishing the skin and promoting a healthy complexion.
Reducing wrinkles and fine lines
By toning the facial muscles and stimulating collagen production, face yoga can minimise wrinkles and fine lines.
Relaxation and stress relief
Face yoga incorporates relaxation techniques that can relieve tension and promote a sense of calm – benefiting both the body and mind.
Simple Exercises You Can Try For Yourself
Here are some simple face yoga exercises that you can try for yourself. Remember to consult a professional or certified face yoga instructor to ensure safe and effective practice.
Cheek Lifts: This exercise involves smiling while using your fingers to gently lift and hold your cheeks, targeting the muscles around the mouth and cheeks.
Fish Face: By puckering your lips and sucking in your cheeks, you engage the muscles in your cheeks and jawline, helping to tone and define these areas.
Eye Firming: Gentle tapping and massage around the eyes can help reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and minimise the appearance of crow's feet around your eyes.
