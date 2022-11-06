ADVERTISEMENT

Know The Ingredients: How Endocrine Disruptors In Skincare Can Affect You

Endocrine disruptors can be defined as chemicals that interfere with the endocrine system.

Parthavee Singh
Published
Life Hacks
3 min read
Know The Ingredients: How Endocrine Disruptors In Skincare Can Affect You
i

Don't you just love those products with lovely fragrances that make you smell like heaven all day long? Those pretty soaps, bodywash, moisturisers, we just love how they smell. But do you believe all those fragrances to be natural with no negative effects at all?

The most important of a brand claiming to be safe is – transparency. We all deserve to know what are the ingredients in the products we pay for and apply on our skin. Brands are legally required to mention the ingredients of the skin and body care product’s on their labels. As a consumer, always feel free to shoot your queries.

Now that we're talking about the 'not so pretty side' of these beauty products, with the help of two experts — Dr MS Ranu Yadav (Cosmetologist) and Dr Vishal Purohit (Plastic Surgeon) Daffodils by Artemis, Jaipur, let us help you understand what endocrine disruptors are.

Also Read

Decoded: Should You Be Worried About The Alcohol In Your Skincare Products?

Decoded: Should You Be Worried About The Alcohol In Your Skincare Products?
ADVERTISEMENT

What are Endocrine Disruptors?

Endocrine disruptors can be defined as chemicals that interfere with the endocrine system. These chemicals can be found in many different products, not just cosmetics. The issue with these disruptors is that they can cause major issues in the body and some of these endocrine disruptors are carcinogenic. They can also cause immune disruption and even neurological problems.

These are those chemicals, either man-made/lab-made or natural, which interfere with the body’s hormone or their actions. Because of these actions they have been identified to affect the endocrine system and eventually different body functions if present in our products of daily use.

The most common example of endo disrupter is Bisphenol A (BPA) used in many plastics including plastic bottles and tiffins for packing food which is not BPA free. These are postulated to cause problems, including the risk of diabetes, and PCOD.
Also Read

Know the Differences Between PCOS & PCOD

Know the Differences Between PCOS & PCOD
ADVERTISEMENT

Types of Endocrine Disruptors

  • Paraben

Parabens are one of the most talked about endocrine disruptors commonly found in cosmetics. These are found in things like shampoos, conditioners, lotion, and even face cleaners. Since parabens are not water soluble they are able to penetrate the skin which is a major issue due to the dangers parabens have on the endocrine system. Parabens can cause endocrine disruption and even reproductive issues which is why many pregnant women are cautioned against using products with parabens in them.

  • Phthalates

Phthalates are another commonly added toxin in modern day cosmetic products. These are chemical compounds that are added to things like plastic as well as cosmetics and even find their way into some food products.

They can get into our food if we consume things like butter or milk from plastic containers that contain this harmful chemical.

Also Read

Unilever Recalls Dove, Tresemmé Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk: How Safe Are They

Unilever Recalls Dove, Tresemmé Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk: How Safe Are They
ADVERTISEMENT
A major problem with these toxins is that they can be absorbed in the body through both the air and the skin so cosmetic products are not the only things we have to worry about here.

When talking about cosmetics, you will want to avoid things like perfumes, as well as moisturizers, eye shadows, nail polishes, shampoos, and conditioners that contain phthalates.

  • Synthetic Colors

    Believe it or not many synthetic colors are found in beauty products and they are added to make a product look more appealing. Think about things like hair dye, eye shadow, eye liner, and lipstick just to name a few. Many of these products contain harmful coloring that contain carcinogenic properties.

Also Read

Chemicals found in Toys, Shampoos Linked To 1,00,000 US Deaths Per Year: Study

Chemicals found in Toys, Shampoos Linked To 1,00,000 US Deaths Per Year: Study
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Synthetic Fragrances

    Fragrances are found in just about every cosmetic and beauty product you will find and they can cause some significant health issues. One of the many issues with synthetic fragrance is that they cause allergic responses to those that are sensitive. Not only that, but the chemicals that are used in synthetic fragrance are scary. It is estimated that approximately 95% of the chemicals used in these fragrances come from crude oil. They also include carcinogenic chemicals and chemicals that are linked to causing disruptions in many different body systems.

Also Read

Revamping Skincare at 25? Experts Explain Why It's Necessary

Revamping Skincare at 25? Experts Explain Why It's Necessary
ADVERTISEMENT

What to buy then?

We mentioned in the beginning about how every brand is legally required to mention the ingredients of the skin and body care product’s on their labels. Beware, and do some research and go for products that are free from SLS, phthalates, parabens, synthetic colors, and fragrances.

Also Read

What is PRP or Vampire Facial that Bollywood Housewives Talk About in the Show?

What is PRP or Vampire Facial that Bollywood Housewives Talk About in the Show?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit and life-hacks

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×