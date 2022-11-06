Know The Ingredients: How Endocrine Disruptors In Skincare Can Affect You

Don't you just love those products with lovely fragrances that make you smell like heaven all day long? Those pretty soaps, bodywash, moisturisers, we just love how they smell. But do you believe all those fragrances to be natural with no negative effects at all?

The most important of a brand claiming to be safe is – transparency. We all deserve to know what are the ingredients in the products we pay for and apply on our skin. Brands are legally required to mention the ingredients of the skin and body care product’s on their labels. As a consumer, always feel free to shoot your queries.

Now that we're talking about the 'not so pretty side' of these beauty products, with the help of two experts — Dr MS Ranu Yadav (Cosmetologist) and Dr Vishal Purohit (Plastic Surgeon) Daffodils by Artemis, Jaipur, let us help you understand what endocrine disruptors are.