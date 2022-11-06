Know The Ingredients: How Endocrine Disruptors In Skincare Can Affect You
Endocrine disruptors can be defined as chemicals that interfere with the endocrine system.
Don't you just love those products with lovely fragrances that make you smell like heaven all day long? Those pretty soaps, bodywash, moisturisers, we just love how they smell. But do you believe all those fragrances to be natural with no negative effects at all?
The most important of a brand claiming to be safe is – transparency. We all deserve to know what are the ingredients in the products we pay for and apply on our skin. Brands are legally required to mention the ingredients of the skin and body care product’s on their labels. As a consumer, always feel free to shoot your queries.
Now that we're talking about the 'not so pretty side' of these beauty products, with the help of two experts — Dr MS Ranu Yadav (Cosmetologist) and Dr Vishal Purohit (Plastic Surgeon) Daffodils by Artemis, Jaipur, let us help you understand what endocrine disruptors are.
What are Endocrine Disruptors?
Endocrine disruptors can be defined as chemicals that interfere with the endocrine system. These chemicals can be found in many different products, not just cosmetics. The issue with these disruptors is that they can cause major issues in the body and some of these endocrine disruptors are carcinogenic. They can also cause immune disruption and even neurological problems.
These are those chemicals, either man-made/lab-made or natural, which interfere with the body’s hormone or their actions. Because of these actions they have been identified to affect the endocrine system and eventually different body functions if present in our products of daily use.
The most common example of endo disrupter is Bisphenol A (BPA) used in many plastics including plastic bottles and tiffins for packing food which is not BPA free. These are postulated to cause problems, including the risk of diabetes, and PCOD.
Types of Endocrine Disruptors
Paraben
Parabens are one of the most talked about endocrine disruptors commonly found in cosmetics. These are found in things like shampoos, conditioners, lotion, and even face cleaners. Since parabens are not water soluble they are able to penetrate the skin which is a major issue due to the dangers parabens have on the endocrine system. Parabens can cause endocrine disruption and even reproductive issues which is why many pregnant women are cautioned against using products with parabens in them.
Phthalates
Phthalates are another commonly added toxin in modern day cosmetic products. These are chemical compounds that are added to things like plastic as well as cosmetics and even find their way into some food products.
They can get into our food if we consume things like butter or milk from plastic containers that contain this harmful chemical.
A major problem with these toxins is that they can be absorbed in the body through both the air and the skin so cosmetic products are not the only things we have to worry about here.
When talking about cosmetics, you will want to avoid things like perfumes, as well as moisturizers, eye shadows, nail polishes, shampoos, and conditioners that contain phthalates.
Synthetic Colors
Believe it or not many synthetic colors are found in beauty products and they are added to make a product look more appealing. Think about things like hair dye, eye shadow, eye liner, and lipstick just to name a few. Many of these products contain harmful coloring that contain carcinogenic properties.
Synthetic Fragrances
Fragrances are found in just about every cosmetic and beauty product you will find and they can cause some significant health issues. One of the many issues with synthetic fragrance is that they cause allergic responses to those that are sensitive. Not only that, but the chemicals that are used in synthetic fragrance are scary. It is estimated that approximately 95% of the chemicals used in these fragrances come from crude oil. They also include carcinogenic chemicals and chemicals that are linked to causing disruptions in many different body systems.
What to buy then?
We mentioned in the beginning about how every brand is legally required to mention the ingredients of the skin and body care product’s on their labels. Beware, and do some research and go for products that are free from SLS, phthalates, parabens, synthetic colors, and fragrances.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit and life-hacks
Topics: Skincare Cosmetic products skincare tips
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.