DIY Face Scrubs to Prevent Acne and Scarring

Scrub means to clean away the dirt, it may be from things or your skin. When it comes to skin, scrubs help exfoliate that help remove dust, pollution, dead skin cells, and other debris clogging the pores.

An effective scrub exfoliates and removes all the debris thus opening up the clogged pores without causing any side effects on your skin. But every scrub may not suit every skin type or may not be helpful for all skin concerns thus it is important to check the ingredients of the scrub and do a patch test before applying it on the face.

A perfect scrub not only helps with skin concerns but also leaves the overall skin brighter, smoother, and softer than before. Here are a few DIY scrubs for acne-prone skin that will prevent acne and the problems like scarring, redness, oily patches, etc.