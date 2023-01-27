DIY Face Scrubs to Prevent Acne and Scarring
These DIY face scrubs are effective home remedies for acne prone skin and can prevent scarring as well.
Scrub means to clean away the dirt, it may be from things or your skin. When it comes to skin, scrubs help exfoliate that help remove dust, pollution, dead skin cells, and other debris clogging the pores.
An effective scrub exfoliates and removes all the debris thus opening up the clogged pores without causing any side effects on your skin. But every scrub may not suit every skin type or may not be helpful for all skin concerns thus it is important to check the ingredients of the scrub and do a patch test before applying it on the face.
A perfect scrub not only helps with skin concerns but also leaves the overall skin brighter, smoother, and softer than before. Here are a few DIY scrubs for acne-prone skin that will prevent acne and the problems like scarring, redness, oily patches, etc.
Baking Soda and Honey Scrub
You can add half a teaspoon of baking soda with half spoon of honey. In case you have dry skin, add a little olive oil to make it a bit moisturizing. Now mix all the ingredients together to form a thick paste and apply it on a clean face and gently massage the scrub.
Baking soda helps tackle inflammation and pain that comes along with a pimple. It is also an effective remedy for rashes, bug bites, and skin irritation. Its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties make it a great ingredient in over-the-counter creams for acne.
Oatmeal Scrub
You can mix half spoon of yogurt, oatmeal, and honey together to form a thick paste. The oatmeal grains make the paste a great exfoliator without being too harsh on the skin. Thus oatmeal is healthy for both skin and the overall body. Oatmeal provides anti-inflammatory properties while honey is a natural humectant that gives an extra cleansing boost.
Oatmeal scrub can be a perfect fit for people with dry skin and the anti-inflammatory properties make it perfect for acne. Oatmeal can also be used as a cleanser since it is anti-inflammatory, helps boost collagen, and improves skin complexion.
Coffee and Honey Scrub
You can mix ground coffee with honey in a clean bowl and apply it on a well-cleaned face. Rub the scrub on your face in a circular motion and wash it with cold water.
Coffee scrub can help clear away dead skin cells and unclog the pores. The chlorogenic acids in coffee help reduce inflammation. Coffee grounds do not dissolve in water, which makes them perfect to scrub away dead skin cells.
Caffeic acid, an antioxidant present in coffee helps boost collagen levels and reduce the premature aging of cells. Caffeic acid also has antimicrobial properties that help protect the skin against germs.
Brown Sugar Scrub
Sugar can be bad for your health but is great for your skin. It acts as a great exfoliator and has great benefits for your skin. In this scrub, you can add a teaspoon of sugar with half a lemon juice. Sugar provides exfoliating properties while lemon removes dirt and brightens the skin.
You can squeeze half a lemon in a spoonful of brown sugar and mix them together to form a rough paste. Use clean fingers to apply the paste. Let the scrub dry and then wash your face with cold water. Sugar acts as a mild exfoliant and deep cleans the pores thus preventing acne.
Rice Powder Scrub
Take one fistful of dry rice and grind it well in a grinder. Now mix a spoonful of coarse rice powder with a spoonful of honey to form a thick paste. You can apply the mixture on a well-cleansed face, let it dry and then wash it off with cold water. You can also replace the honey with aloe vera gel to get that soothing effect.
Rice powder helps deep cleanse the pores and get rid of excess oil from the face that promotes sebum and acne. Aloe vera provides a soothing and moisturizing effect.
Topics: Skincare Acne home remedies
