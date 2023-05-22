ADVERTISEMENT

Got Questions On Skincare? Ask India's Leading Cosmetic Dermatologist

Popular culture has reduced skincare to an act of vanity. Caring for your skin is a big deal!

Mythreyee Ramesh
Published
Fit
1 min read
How can one build a skincare routine that goes easy on your pocket? Can you skip wearing sunscreen when you are working from home? Is junk food really junk, as far as your skin is concerned? 

Popular culture and social media fads have reduced skincare to an act of vanity. Caring for your skin IS a big deal!

Join us for a members-only Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Dr Simal Soin, Founder-CEO, AAYNA, who is one of India's leading cosmetic dermatologists, on Tuesday, 23 May at 6:00 pm.

Not a member yet? You can become a member by clicking here.

No question is off the table, and get them answered LIVE.

Being the largest organ of the human body, skin is vital to your overall health.

And we at FIT – The Quint's health vertical – understand how challenging it can be to access authentic, scientific information around skincare amid so much (mis)information and viral trends and hacks all over the internet.

We understand that taking care of one's skin is more than an act of vanity. It is beyond a fluffy ritual. Skincare is also healthcare.

