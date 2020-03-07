Relaxation Beyond Meditation: 5 Alternative Relaxation Methods

On this episode of Vishnu Ki Secret Life, I explore five alternatives to meditation for relaxation and stress relief.

These techniques are useful for different challenges you face daily, including work stress, sleeplessness, social anxiety, and general anxiety.

The methods I tried include Autogenic Relaxation, Jacobson’s Progressive Muscle Relaxation Technique, Guided Visualisation, Diaphragmatic Breathing and Body Scan Relaxation.

Which method will suit you best? Listen to the podcast and find out!