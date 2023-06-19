ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mind it  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Can Yoga Relieve Chronic Pain?

In Photos: Can Yoga Relieve Chronic Pain?

Discover how the ancient practice of yoga can be a powerful ally in your journey towards alleviating chronic pain.

Parthavee Singh
Published
Mind It
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As you begin your journey to find relief from chronic pain, consider embracing the yoga. Through its holistic approach, yoga nourishes the mind, body, and spirit, providing an array of benefits for those seeking solace from persistent discomfort.

We spoke to Akshit Chawla, Yoga teacher, Founder Genix Yoga, who tells FIT how one can incorporate yoga into their daily routine, along with cultivating mind-body awareness, enhancing flexibility, strengthening muscles, releasing tension, promoting proper alignment, calming the nervous system, and develop mindfulness techniques to manage pain effectively.

Also Read

'Intent Matters': Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamlesh Patel On Yoga & Mental Health

'Intent Matters': Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamlesh Patel On Yoga & Mental Health

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit and mind-it

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×