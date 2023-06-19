In Photos: Can Yoga Relieve Chronic Pain?

As you begin your journey to find relief from chronic pain, consider embracing the yoga. Through its holistic approach, yoga nourishes the mind, body, and spirit, providing an array of benefits for those seeking solace from persistent discomfort.

We spoke to Akshit Chawla, Yoga teacher, Founder Genix Yoga, who tells FIT how one can incorporate yoga into their daily routine, along with cultivating mind-body awareness, enhancing flexibility, strengthening muscles, releasing tension, promoting proper alignment, calming the nervous system, and develop mindfulness techniques to manage pain effectively.