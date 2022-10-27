Unilever Recalls Dove, Tresemmé Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk: How Safe Are They

Exposure to benzene most commonly occurs through inhalation, the risk of which is high when one uses aerosole cans of dry shampoo that may contain high levels of benzene.

An internal investigation by Unilever reportedly found that certain products identified by their production codes had high levels of benzene, likely via the propellant, the company said, in a statement.

These specific units were reportedly distributed all over the US and in some parts of Canada – with suppliers who have stocked these specific units asked to take them off the shelf.