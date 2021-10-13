Chemicals found in Toys, Shampoos Linked To 1,00,000 US Deaths Per Year: Study
NYU study reveals that increased phthalates exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease.
A study conducted by the New York University's Grossman School of Medicine reveals that daily exposure to phthalates, a group of widely used chemicals may lead to 1,00,000 deaths in older Americans.
These chemicals can be founds in various items including toys and shampoos, plastic containers and makeup are linked to diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.
While other studies have called these chemicals "hormone disrupters" and have linked them to over 10,000 deaths per year associated with reduced testosterone levels, this NYU study published in Environmental Pollution, connects it to heard diseases and early deaths.
The study tested 5,000 adults between the ages of 55 and 64, and concluded that those with concentration of phthalates in the urine were more likely to die of heart diseases, explained the Agence France-Presse.
Although there is no direct causal relationship established by the study between the exposure to these chemicals and death, specific biological mechanisms may act as catalysts. However, that too is unclear.
Our findings reveal that increased phthalates exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease.Leonardo Trasande, lead athor of the study to Agence France-Presse
